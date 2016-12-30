Genealogy expert to talk about War of...

Genealogy expert to talk about War of 1812 Monday

Kathryn Miller Marshall, considered an expert on the history of early California, will speak Monday on the War of 1812 and those affected by it. The free lecture, sponsored by the Livermore-Amador Genealogical Society, will start at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Emek, 3400 Nevada Court in Pleasanton.

