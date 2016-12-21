Gardiner-Gardner Genealogy, Including the English Ancestry of George...
Catalog Record: Gardiner-Gardner genealogy, including the English ancestry of George Gardiner, immigrant ancestor of Newport, R.I., & many of his descendants, especially his grandson, Stephen Gardiner of Gardner Lake, Connecticut Gardiner-Gardner genealogy, including the English ancestry of George Gardiner, immigrant ancestor of Newport, R.I., & many of his descendants, especially his grandson, Stephen Gardiner of Gardner Lake, Connecticut, compiled by Clara Gardner Miller and John Milton Stanton. Catalog Search Bibliographic search of all HathiTrust items Experimental Search Full-text search of a small subset of HathiTrust items Use * or ? to search for alternate forms of a word.
