Finding family in Germany
As Barbara Cowley boarded the plane to visit an old friend in Germany, and to discover her own roots she was struck with an uneasy feeling. “When I boarded the plane I had some symptoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Country Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
|Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ...
|Sep '16
|josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC