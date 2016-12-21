Christmas and Living beyond Fear by G...

Christmas and Living beyond Fear by George WeigelThanks to the cr...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: National Review Online

Yet the two gospel "infancy narratives" from which we construct the Christmas story are quite distinct. The leading figure in Matthew's account of the birth, infancy, and early childhood of Jesus is the just man, Joseph, who is told in a dream that the unexpected child in the womb of his betrothed is "of the Holy Spirit" - and who then saves the child from the murderous jealousy of Herod by taking his little family to Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof... Sep '16 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07) Sep '16 William Bates 76
News Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ... Sep '16 josh 2
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC