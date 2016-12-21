Christmas and Living beyond Fear by George WeigelThanks to the cr...

Yet the two gospel "infancy narratives" from which we construct the Christmas story are quite distinct. The leading figure in Matthew's account of the birth, infancy, and early childhood of Jesus is the just man, Joseph, who is told in a dream that the unexpected child in the womb of his betrothed is "of the Holy Spirit" - and who then saves the child from the murderous jealousy of Herod by taking his little family to Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.