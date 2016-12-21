76 of the Most Popular Winter Baby Names
MooseRoots, a genealogy data site by Graphiq, identified the names that are most popular for babies born in the winter. Using their database of almost 50 million birth records, they calculated how common a name was per one million babies born during the winter months.To do this, MooseRoots found how common names were overall in the U.S. during specific decades and then looked at names that were most likely to be given to children during the winter zodiac periods Capricorn , Aquarius and Pisces .
