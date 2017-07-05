Glancy Prongay & Murray Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sinovac Biotech Ltd. securities between April 30, 2013, and May 16, 2017 , inclusive . Sinovac investors have until September 1, 2017 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

