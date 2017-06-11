Yarraman flu or horse flu? Words and graphics influence willingness to vaccinate
"Yarraman flu is a virus quickly infecting the U.S. ...." The mock announcement was enough to make readers worry. But when the name of the hypothetical illness was changed to "horse flu", the news elicited a different reaction.
