Worldwide H1N1 Vaccination Market by Geography Products Analyzers 2015-2023
H1N1 influenza virus or swine H1N1 virus is a causative agent of infectious disease caused in human beings known as H1N1 or commonly referred as swine flu. The H1N1 virus mainly affects the respiratory system including nose, lungs and throat of the infected person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|12 hr
|Junket
|2,334
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC