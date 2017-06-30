What is H1N1? Preventive measures you should take
The death toll due to H1N1 influenza virus this year in the city of Mumbai reached 10 on Monday after three more patients died this year. According to civic officials cited by news agency PTI, the three deaths occurred last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|Jun 24
|Grilled Reaganites
|3
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC