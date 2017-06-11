Swine flu loses steam as number of cases recede

With the change in weather, the swine flu virus that is highly active in the state for last four months, appeared to slow down, hence providing a much-needed relief to public and health department as well. With the decreasing number of reported cases of people tested positive for the H1N1 virus in June, officials at the health department are expecting that the number of positive cases will go as minimum as zero by the next month.

