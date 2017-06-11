Swine flu loses steam as number of ca...

Swine flu loses steam as number of cases recede

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: DNA India

With the change in weather, the swine flu virus that is highly active in the state for last four months, appeared to slow down, hence providing a much-needed relief to public and health department as well. With the decreasing number of reported cases of people tested positive for the H1N1 virus in June, officials at the health department are expecting that the number of positive cases will go as minimum as zero by the next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) Tue Junket 2,334
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10) May '17 Fleas and Deserters 2
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) May '17 Dan Just Wept 29
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) Apr '17 try this eh 6
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr '17 bad all over 3
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC