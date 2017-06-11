Swine flu claims three more lives in ...

Swine flu claims three more lives in Mumbai

Read more: Newkerala.com

Mumbai June 24 : As many as three more patients succumbed to the H1N1 here on Saturday, taking the death toll to 10 this year. In Mumbai, 92 people have been found to be infected in the last one week from June 16 to June 22. Out of 285, 10 infected people have died while six out of 68 patients are brought from other cities to Mumbai for treatment also died.

