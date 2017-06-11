Researchers develop new concept to predict universal anti-influenza drugs
University of Hertfordshire researchers have developed a new concept which could lead to the discovery of universal anti-influenza drugs. It is hoped that this new way of including more than 12,000 influenza virus gene sequences will ensure that predicted antivirals are effective against most influenza virus strains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC