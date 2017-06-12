New research could improve the effectiveness of flu vaccines and therapies
Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute have shown that for the virus that causes the flu, two wrongs can sometimes make a right. In a new study, the researchers demonstrated that in rare instances, influenza viruses handicapped by a single mutation can overcome their disadvantage with the aid of other mutations -a phenomenon known as epistasis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC