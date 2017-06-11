New flu test: One drop of blood could...

New flu test: One drop of blood could save your life

Thursday Jun 15

Australian researchers have developed a world first test to identify which influenza patients will need urgent, life-saving, medical treatment. The High-risk Influenza Screen Test measures 'an early warning signal' released by the patient's body into their blood to 'kick start' their immune system's fight against the infection.

