New flu test: One drop of blood could save your life
Australian researchers have developed a world first test to identify which influenza patients will need urgent, life-saving, medical treatment. The High-risk Influenza Screen Test measures 'an early warning signal' released by the patient's body into their blood to 'kick start' their immune system's fight against the infection.
