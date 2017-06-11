Interview: From Hong Kong to world stage - WHO chief Margaret Chan's...
Margaret Chan, director-general of the World Health Organization said she was glad that the WHO and its partner organizations have made great achievements in the past 10 years, with people's health condition and life expectancy largely improved. The number of deaths due to malaria and AIDS dropped by 50 percent in the past 10 years; in 2015, child mortality for the first time dropped to less than 6 million, half of that in 1990, and the number of tuberculosis cases also sharply declined, Chan said in a written interview with Xinhua when looking back on the past 10 years of her work in the WHO.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|12 hr
|Junket
|2,334
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
