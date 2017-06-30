Influenza Activity in the United Stat...

Influenza Activity in the United States During the...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Lenee Blanton, MPH1; Noreen Alabi, MPH1; Desiree Mustaquim, MPH1; Calli Taylor, MPH1; Krista Kniss, MPH1; Natalie Kramer1; Alicia Budd, MPH1; Shikha Garg, MD1; Charisse N. Cummings, MPH1; Jessie Chung, MPH1; Brendan Flannery, PhD1; Alicia M. Fry, MD1; Wendy Sessions, MPH1; Rebecca Garten, PhD1; Xiyan Xu, MD1; Anwar Isa Abd Elal1; Larisa Gubareva, PhD1; John Barnes, PhD1; Vivien Dugan, PhD1; David E. Wentworth, PhD1; Erin Burns, MA1; Jacqueline Katz, PhD1; Daniel Jernigan, MD1; Lynnette Brammer, MPH1 CDC collects, compiles, and analyzes data on influenza activity year round in the United States. Timing of influenza activity and predominant circulating influenza viruses vary by season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) 2 hr giving-birth 7
News Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10) Jun 24 Grilled Reaganites 3
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) Jun 20 Junket 2,334
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) May '17 Dan Just Wept 29
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr '17 bad all over 3
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC