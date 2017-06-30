Health Department: 'No Adenovirus outbreak in Cape Town'

An Independent Media staffer was one of hundreds of parents who received a post shared in various social media groups which warned about an alleged outbreak of Adenovirus at Montagu Drive Primary in Portlands, Mitchell's Plain. While the post spread quickly on social media, the Western Cape Health Department has responded via an article "What you need to know about Swine Flu and Adenovirus" on its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.