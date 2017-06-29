H1N1 claims 3 more lives in Mumbai, 2017 toll mounts to 10
Three more patients have succumbed to the H1N1 influenza virus in the city, taking the death toll to 10 this year, a senior civic official on Saturday. "Fluctuation in temperature and high moisture content in the air are conducive for the spread of H1N1 virus and therefore, people are advised to take preventive measures," said the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|Jun 24
|Grilled Reaganites
|3
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC