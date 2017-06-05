Global Influenza Market Will Increase $6.87 Bn in 2020
Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Influenza Industry by Product : Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2014 - 2020." According to the report, the global influenza market was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach at USD 6.87 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% between 2015 and 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC