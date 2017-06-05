Global Influenza Market Will Increase $6.87 Bn in 2020

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Influenza Industry by Product : Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2014 - 2020." According to the report, the global influenza market was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach at USD 6.87 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% between 2015 and 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.