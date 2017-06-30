Global Influenza Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.33 billion by 2021
According to the report "The Global Influenza Market ", published by Market Data Forecast, the global market is projected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2016 to 2021. Influenza is a viral infection or infectious disease caused by the virus names "Influenza", that attacks your respiratory system like your lungs, nose and throat.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Mon
|giving-birth
|7
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|Jun 24
|Grilled Reaganites
|3
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
