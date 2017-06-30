Global Influenza Market is Expected t...

Global Influenza Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.33 billion by 2021

According to the report "The Global Influenza Market ", published by Market Data Forecast, the global market is projected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2016 to 2021. Influenza is a viral infection or infectious disease caused by the virus names "Influenza", that attacks your respiratory system like your lungs, nose and throat.

Chicago, IL

