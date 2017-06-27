Flu season adds stress to hospital emergency departments

The annual flu season adds up to 17,000 more patients a year to NSW emergency departments, an increased demand for services that is pushing hospitals close to the edge, a new study reveals. NSW emergency departments failed to meet length-of-stay targets during the winter flu seasons of 2010-14, with more patients waiting longer to be seen and increased numbers giving up on treatment, a study has found.

