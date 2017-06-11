Designing Antiviral Proteins Via Comp...

Designing Antiviral Proteins Via Computer Could Help Halt the Next Pandemic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The New York Observer

As Bill Gates sees it, there are three main threats to our species: nuclear war, climate change and the next global pandemic. Speaking on pandemic preparedness at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, Gates reminded us that "the fact that a deadly global pandemic has not occurred in recent history shouldn't be mistaken for evidence that a deadly pandemic will not occur in the future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10) May '17 Fleas and Deserters 2
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) May '17 Dan Just Wept 29
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) Apr '17 try this eh 6
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr '17 bad all over 3
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC