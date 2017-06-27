Congress wants central health team in...

Congress wants central health team in Kerala over fever outbreak

Thiruvananthapuram, June 27 - With the death toll in Kerala due to various types of fevers, including dengue and typhoid, crossing over 200, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday demanded that a central expert team be sent to the state to detect some of the new diseases reported. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday engaged in a cleanliness drive in his home district Kannur, while CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was out on the streets in the state capital along with senior party leaders and cleaned up the state-run General Hospital, where thousands are seeking treatment for fever.

