Changes to bird flu virus could make human transmission more likely, scientists say
The H7N9 bird flu virus has influenza scientists on edge, due to an unexpected surge of human infections - hundreds of cases - caused by the virus this spring. Scientists at the Scripps Institute in La Jolla, Calif., reported Thursday that the accumulation of several mutations in the main gene on the virus's surface may be able to give H7N9 the ability to spread like human flu viruses do, passing from person to person through coughing and sneezing.
