111 fever deaths in Kerala this year, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for cleaning drive
Kerala, which is hailed for its health indicators, has reported about 12 lakh confirmed fever cases and 111 deaths from various types of fevers till June 17 this year. On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people of the state to embark on a massive cleanliness drive.
