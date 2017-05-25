Uni boffins clean up with air purifier

Uni boffins clean up with air purifier

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

New air purification technology developed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology engineers can kill up to 99.999 percent of bacteria and viruses, the team said.The engineering team claimed that the new purifier can eliminate "nearly or over 99 percent" of various scary viruses including the H1N1 swine flu that caused the 2009 pandemic, enterovirus-71 that causes hand, foot and mouth di... New air purification technology developed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology engineers can kill up to 99.999 percent of bacteria and viruses, the team said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10) May 11 Fleas and Deserters 2
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) May 7 Dan Just Wept 30
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) Apr '17 try this eh 6
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr '17 bad all over 3
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC