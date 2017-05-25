Uni boffins clean up with air purifier
New air purification technology developed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology engineers can kill up to 99.999 percent of bacteria and viruses, the team said.The engineering team claimed that the new purifier can eliminate "nearly or over 99 percent" of various scary viruses including the H1N1 swine flu that caused the 2009 pandemic, enterovirus-71 that causes hand, foot and mouth di... New air purification technology developed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology engineers can kill up to 99.999 percent of bacteria and viruses, the team said.
