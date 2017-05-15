There could a better way to protect against the flu, and it has implications for tackling HIV and the common cold Sanofi's research team thinks they can change that habit, by finding a vaccine that protects you from the flu for years at a time. Unlike other vaccines that only need to be taken once in a lifetime, or only periodically, the flu mutates so frequently that there are constant updates to the vaccine based on what the World Health Organization recommends .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.