Taiwan's Participation Is Vital To Solving The Global Influenza Pandemic
Director of PrimerDesign Ltd Jim Wicks prepares a sample as the company works against the clock to produce the world's first DNA test for the Mexican strain f swine flu, officially known as influenza A, at the company laboratory in Southampton on May 2, 2009. Two cases of swine flu apparently transmitted to people who had not travelled recently to Mexico were reported by authorities in Britain, as the number infected there rose to 13. Disease knows no borders.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Dan Just Wept
|30
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
