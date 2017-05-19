Taiwan's Participation Is Vital To Solving The Global Influenza Pandemic

Director of PrimerDesign Ltd Jim Wicks prepares a sample as the company works against the clock to produce the world's first DNA test for the Mexican strain f swine flu, officially known as influenza A, at the company laboratory in Southampton on May 2, 2009. Two cases of swine flu apparently transmitted to people who had not travelled recently to Mexico were reported by authorities in Britain, as the number infected there rose to 13. Disease knows no borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.