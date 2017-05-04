Sri Lankan scientist Malik Peiris elected to US academy
Sri Lankan scientist Malik Peiris, the chair professor of virology at the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong has been elected as one of 21 new foreign associates of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, the university announced. In collaboration with colleagues, his research has provided understanding on the emergence and pathogenesis of the 2009 pandemic H1N1
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr 8
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
