Sri Lankan scientist Malik Peiris ele...

Sri Lankan scientist Malik Peiris elected to US academy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

Sri Lankan scientist Malik Peiris, the chair professor of virology at the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong has been elected as one of 21 new foreign associates of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, the university announced. In collaboration with colleagues, his research has provided understanding on the emergence and pathogenesis of the 2009 pandemic H1N1 ... Sri Lankan scientist Malik Peiris, the chair professor of virology at the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong has been elected as one of 21 new foreign associates of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, the university announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) Apr 9 try this eh 6
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr 8 bad all over 3
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) Mar '17 Ann Jackson 28
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC