South Charleston student achieves perfect attendance
Between kindergarten and 12th grade, there are more than 2,300 days of class public school students are expected to attend. For most of them, they will miss a day because of illness among other reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Dan Just Wept
|30
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC