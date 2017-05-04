Scientists Use Big Data to Develop Ne...

Scientists Use Big Data to Develop New Strategies to Attack Ebola

8 hrs ago

IBM today announced its researchers have used big data analytics to identify a group of infected animal carriers, or an animal reservoir, for the Ebola virus that not been previously identified for earlier disease models. Direct contact with the infected animal most likely a bat or large snake -- whether by touching or eating it -- causes the disease to enter the human population, and then spread with a wildfire-like effect.

