Prufrock: Housman's Loneliness, Dana Trilling's Combative Life, and Naming Diseases
The front page of volume 7 of the 1906 Jugend magazine featured this illustration by Sergey Solomko, featuring Heinrich Heine Art credit: Sergey Solomko William H. Pritchard on A.E. Housman : " Housman Country spurred me to think about how continuing a presence Housman is in my own reading life, going back at least to 1988 and Kingsley Amis's assertion, in The Amis Anthology , that he was a great English poet. Amis included more poems by Housman than by any other poet, and placed his friend Philip Larkin's exquisite brief poem 'Cut Grass' squarely in the Housman tradition of stoic lamentation on the beauty and transience of nature."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Dan Just Wept
|29
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC