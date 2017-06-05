Prufrock: Housman's Loneliness, Dana Trilling's Combative Life, and Naming Diseases

The front page of volume 7 of the 1906 Jugend magazine featured this illustration by Sergey Solomko, featuring Heinrich Heine Art credit: Sergey Solomko William H. Pritchard on A.E. Housman : " Housman Country spurred me to think about how continuing a presence Housman is in my own reading life, going back at least to 1988 and Kingsley Amis's assertion, in The Amis Anthology , that he was a great English poet. Amis included more poems by Housman than by any other poet, and placed his friend Philip Larkin's exquisite brief poem 'Cut Grass' squarely in the Housman tradition of stoic lamentation on the beauty and transience of nature."

