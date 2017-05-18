Possible role of pandemic AH1N1 swine flu virus in a childhood leukemia cluster

The causation of acute lymphoblastic leukemia , the main subtype of childhood cancer, is still unresolved and the difficulty in uncovering a likely multi-factorial etiological pathway is compounded by biological heterogeneity of what is a relatively rare disease. There is persuasive evidence that the major subset of ALL, B-cell precursor or common ALL, is usually initiated pre-natally, in utero and that additional secondary genetic changes more proximal to diagnosis are required to trigger overt disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leukemia.