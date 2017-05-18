Possible role of pandemic AH1N1 swine flu virus in a childhood leukemia cluster
The causation of acute lymphoblastic leukemia , the main subtype of childhood cancer, is still unresolved and the difficulty in uncovering a likely multi-factorial etiological pathway is compounded by biological heterogeneity of what is a relatively rare disease. There is persuasive evidence that the major subset of ALL, B-cell precursor or common ALL, is usually initiated pre-natally, in utero and that additional secondary genetic changes more proximal to diagnosis are required to trigger overt disease.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Dan Just Wept
|30
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
