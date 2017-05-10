Plan sought for marketing during crisis
BSE transformed Canadian agriculture when it was first found in this country in 2003, but the industry has faced other disasters since. Diseases such as H1N1 in hogs, avian influenza and catastrophic weather disasters all take a toll, so industry and government are developing plans to handle the next event through the livestock market interruption strategy.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Fleas and Deserters
|2
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Dan Just Wept
|30
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|bad all over
|3
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
