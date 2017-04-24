Melbourne grandmother fighting for her life in China
'It's a miracle she's alive': Grandmother, 58, fighting for her life in Chinese Hospital after being struck down by Swine Flu while on holiday A grandmother has been left fighting for her life in a Chinese hospital after being struck down by Swine Flu while on a family holiday. Kerri Cosma, 58, was visiting her daughter Emma Madigan and young grandchildren in Nanjing, in the country's east, over Easter when she contracted the illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr 8
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC