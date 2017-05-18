Many U.S. daycare centers may lack pl...

Many U.S. daycare centers may lack plans for pandemic flu

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Reuters

Fewer than one in 10 U.S. daycare center directors have taken concrete steps to prepare for a pandemic flu outbreak, a recent study suggests. Researchers surveyed directors of licensed childcare centers in 2008 and again in 2016, to assess flu prevention measures before and after the 2009 pandemic outbreak of a new strain of H1N1 influenza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Image: Senior Adviser to the President Valerie ... (Jan '10) May 11 Fleas and Deserters 2
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) May 7 Dan Just Wept 30
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) Apr '17 try this eh 6
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr '17 bad all over 3
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC