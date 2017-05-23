Five more patients test positive for virus: Four confirmed swine flu deaths in capital this year
AT LEAST four people admitted to a Delhi hospital and tested positive for swine flu have died in the capital this year, hospital officials have told The Indian Express. These would be the first swine flu deaths reported in Delhi this year.
