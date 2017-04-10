Terengganu Health Dept Confirms Pregnant Woman Died Of H1N1
KUALA TERENGGANU, April 16 -- The Terengganu Health Department has confirmed that a pregnant woman has died of the Influenza A virus , as circulated on social media recently. Its director Dr Mohammad Omar said, however, denied that the outbreak was worsening in the state.
