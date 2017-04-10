Swine-flu claims 101 lives in Maharashtra since January
Swine-flu or H1N1 virus has claimed 101 lives in Maharashtra since January 1, with an increase in the number of fresh cases reported across the state in March-April due to prevailing hot weather conditions, a top official said. "Presently, the number of deaths in the state is 101.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Sun
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Sat
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC