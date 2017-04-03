Sri Lanka Health Minister dismisses claims of H1N1 epidemic in the country
Apr 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Health Minister and Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Rajitha Senaratne yesterday dismissed claims that there was H1N1 epidemic in the country. Addressing the weekly Cabinet briefing at Parliament, the Minister said H1N1 is another virus similar to influenza virus.
