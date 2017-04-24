Specialist Recommends Yearly Influenza Vaccine For High Risk Groups
By Anis Amira Zamani KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 People at high risk of contracting the influenza virus are advised to get vaccinated yearly. Sungai Buloh Hospital general medicine department head, Datuk Dr Christopher Lee said influenza could lead to severe illness and death.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr 8
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
