Qatar urges nationals not to travel to Sri Lanka
Doha: Qatar Foreign Ministry has urged nationals not to travel to Sri Lanka due to health concern. They have put out a travel warning on their official Twitter page urging people not to visit the island country as H1N1 is reportedly spreading throughout the Central province, which includes Kandy, a favourite tourist spot.
