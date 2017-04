Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, Hong Kong, China Yeung N, Lau J, Choi K, Griffiths S. Population Responses during the Pandemic Phase of the Influenza A pdm09 Epidemic, Hong Kong, China. Emerg Infect Dis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.