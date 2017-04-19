Mucus from colorful frog could contai...

Mucus from colorful frog could contain powerful flu fighter

Wednesday Apr 19

Kissing a frog may not conjure a prince, but mucus from one colorful Indian variety could one day lead to new ways to fight off the flu, the Verge reports. A study published in the journal Immunity details how scientists tested secretions from an Indian frog known as Hydrophylax bahuvistara and found that one distinct peptide was able to kill certain strains of the influenza virus without simultaneously decimating human red blood cells, as well as protect mice from the H1N1 strain.

Chicago, IL

