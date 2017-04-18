Is Australia ready for a pandemic?
By the end of that year, H1N1 had caused 191 deaths in Australia, with 681 people admitted to intensive care. It could have been a lot worse, but a commentary article published in the Medical Journal of Australia says our handling of the 2009 flu pandemic highlighted the need for more research and better coordination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr 8
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC