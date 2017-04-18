Hopes high for more than 1.25m people to get flu shot
Twenty-eight per cent of New Zealanders were immunised against the flu last year and, with winter just around the corner, health professionals hope even more will opt for the injection this year. In an attempt to get even more people vaccinated this year, qualified vaccination pharmacists were now able to administer the vaccine for free to people 65 and over and pregnant women.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr 8
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
