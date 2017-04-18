Health Ministry Awaits Blood Test Results On Preschool Pupils
The Health Ministry is still awaiting the results of blood tests of two preschool pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Tasik in Cheras before they are confirmed as tested positive for Influenza A virus , said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam. Asked if the preschool in Bandar Sri Permaisuri was closed due to the H1N1 infection, Dr Subramaniam said the two pupils had symptoms of fever, cold and cough and were being isolated from the other students.
