Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden to Deliver 2017 Commencement...

Global health leader and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden, M.D., M.P.H., will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 commencement ceremony for Albert Einstein College of Medicine . Dr. Frieden, who also led the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, has worked to combat tuberculosis, Ebola, and Zika, reduce tobacco use, and protect and improve health in the United States and around the world.

