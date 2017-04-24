Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden to Deliver 2017 Commencement...
Global health leader and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden, M.D., M.P.H., will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 commencement ceremony for Albert Einstein College of Medicine . Dr. Frieden, who also led the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, has worked to combat tuberculosis, Ebola, and Zika, reduce tobacco use, and protect and improve health in the United States and around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|try this eh
|6
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|Apr 8
|bad all over
|3
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC