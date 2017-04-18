ABL to fill live virus-based MCMs for...

ABL to fill live virus-based MCMs for BARDA

ABL, Inc. will provide fill/finish services for live virus-based medical countermeasures as part of the five-year contract worth up to $50m. The global contract research and manufacturing service provider has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority .

