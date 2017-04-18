60 pc swine flu cases in Maha reporte...

60 pc swine flu cases in Maha reported from cities: Sawant3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: India.com

Mumbai, Apr 16 Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant has said that of the total swine flu cases which came to light in the state since January, 60 per cent are reported from the urban areas. "There are some 60 per cent patients coming from urban areas while the remaining are from rural areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom haunted by drive to Georgetown Hospital ER (Jul '09) Apr 9 try this eh 6
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Apr 8 bad all over 3
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) Mar '17 Ann Jackson 28
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,495,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC